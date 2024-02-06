Local IT expert T. Robin Cole III contributes to cybersecurity book

T. Robin Cole III is president and chief executive officer of The Rite Group, a Jackson-based company specializing in business technology and information technology solutions.

He has been interested in the computer and software industry for close to 60 years. On March 19, he collaborated with 28 other IT experts worldwide to launch his first book, “From Exposed to Secure” about the subject.

The book describes how people can take action to protect computers and information systems from cyber criminals.

“Every organization, whether it’s a profit, nonprofit or government entity, is running on data,” Cole said. “Everybody is running on computers and data. It’s an exception of all exceptions for that not to be the case.”

“From Exposed to Secure” is written for those wishing to keep personal accounts, businesses or organizational sites safe from scams. Cole said it uses language anyone can understand and doesn’t rely heavily on technological jargon.

Many people who think they’re not vulnerable to cyber trickery actually are, he added, and he said optimistic bias of them not being impacted sets them up to be targets of increasingly organized scammers and thieves.

“Very similar to a wave of armyworms attacking a wheat field this time of year and just coming and eating it all, from all over the world, through the internet, we’re in an information war,” Cole said.