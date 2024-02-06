Local help to get Real ID before the deadline

Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023.
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, director of the state Department of Revenue, told the Southeast Missourian in September of the importance of getting the upgraded identification.
"Every chance I get, I remind people of Real ID," said Wallingford, who became the state's finance chief early this year.
In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress with the stated aim of fraud protection, aiding anti-terrorism efforts and beefing up identification card security.
Full implementation of Real ID nationally has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the upcoming 2023 deadline is said to be firm.
Information on how to obtain Real iD in Missouri is available at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id.
People who have experienced a name change in their lives may find they desire more hands-on help.
"Generally speaking for men, who've never had a name change, it's a pretty straightforward process," said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson since November 2020.
"DOR has a list of documents a resident should bring -- e.g., passport, birth certificate, proof of residence -- which can be a voter registration card -- or the notification from the state that a person needs to renew a driver's license."
For women, she said, obtaining Real ID may be a different story.
"For people who have married and had a name change, a certified copy of the marriage license will be needed, and such copies now come with a raised stamp on it," Niederkorn said, who said such copies come from the Recorder of Deeds in whatever county marriage vows were exchanged.
Following a divorce, she added, a document may also be required showing a change in name, if needed.
In most Missouri counties, Niederkorn said, a call to the circuit clerk's office will suffice to obtain the necessary documentation but in Cape County, the protocol is a bit different.
"When it comes to divorces in Cape Girardeau County, from the very first one recorded in the 1800s all the way to 2010, those records are 'typically housed' in the county archives. After 2010, (the records) are housed with the circuit clerk," she said.
For a copy of a court record related to name change prior to 2010, the Archive Center will charge $1 per page plus an addition $1 to certify, meaning a four-page dcoument will cost $5.
"In many cases, when people are having to sort through these kinds of (historical) papers on a deadline and they're nervous about the whole thing, they can come to the Archive Center, and we can supply many of the needed documents and can talk with them and help make the process a little more positive overall," Niederkorn said.
The Archive Center is located at 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson and is open, excluding holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
