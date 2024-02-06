Local help to get Real ID before the deadline

Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023.

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, director of the state Department of Revenue, told the Southeast Missourian in September of the importance of getting the upgraded identification.

"Every chance I get, I remind people of Real ID," said Wallingford, who became the state's finance chief early this year.

In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress with the stated aim of fraud protection, aiding anti-terrorism efforts and beefing up identification card security.

Full implementation of Real ID nationally has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the upcoming 2023 deadline is said to be firm.

A sample Real ID card is shown on dor.mo.gov, the state's Department of Revenue website. To fly federally-regulated domestic flights or to enter federal faciiities or nuclear power plants, a Real ID card must be presented as of May 3, 2023. Courtesy Missouri Department of Revenue

Assistance

Information on how to obtain Real iD in Missouri is available at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id.

People who have experienced a name change in their lives may find they desire more hands-on help.

"Generally speaking for men, who've never had a name change, it's a pretty straightforward process," said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson since November 2020.