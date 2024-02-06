Local heart surgeon educates and operates in Tanzanian hospital

Just like the United States, the African country of Tanzania -- formally, The United Republic of Tanzania -- needs more medical personnel, and, just like all doctors and nurses, they need ongoing training.

Bruce Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon from Cape Girardeau, recently returned from an eight-day mission to Tanzania where he performed surgery on patients suffering from rheumatic heart disease. These surgeries doubled as necessary training for the surgeons and medical personnel at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam , Tanzania.

Dar es Salaam, on the east coast of Africa, is the largest city and the financial hub of Tanzania. The JKCI website states the facility is a national specialized teaching hospital established in October 2015. The Institute has a 103-bed capacity attending, on average, 700 outpatients and 100 inpatients per week.

"This is the only hospital, in a country of 6.4 million people, that does heart surgery," Jones said. "So, there's obviously a real need for further education. People over there, if they have a heart attack, they just die because they can't make it to the JKCI hospital."

Jones said he has been on multiple missions to Tanzania, and the most recent was sponsored by two nongovernmental organizations -- Madaktari-Africa and CardioStart International.

The mission focus, as stated on CardioStart's website, is adult and pediatric cardiac surgery and to provide support and guidance to the local surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses.

"My impetus is to teach them some minimally invasive techniques," Jones said. "So, we try to alleviate any potential infections that can happen with big incisions."