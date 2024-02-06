All sections
NewsMay 19, 2022
Local Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35 years
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau City Council member Nate Thomas, right, awards a municipal proclamation recognizing Habitat for Humanity's 35 years of locally providing a "hand up" to home ownership in Cape Girardeau. Accepting the proclamation Wednesday were interim executive director John Gary, center, and John Brey, president of the organization's board of directors.
