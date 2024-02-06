Local gun store struggles to stock inventory

Inside Absolute Arms & Ammo in Cape Girardeau, a small white dog rested between a bottle of hand sanitizer and a baby carrier atop a glass cabinet filled with pistols. Owner Jeff Poole and employee Christopher Williams stood behind the glass, dressed casually and looking at ease.

That wasn't the case two years ago.

Two years ago, almost to the day, Poole and Williams remember sales jumping into high gear. Americans bought a record 23 million firearms in 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics, a surge fueled by social unrest and fears the COVID-19 pandemic would crumble society -- a scenario Poole contended is still "very possible." He also suggested stimulus checks may have had just as much to do with the surge as fears of apocalypse.

"During COVID, it was getting crazy, people were buying up all the ARs along with home-defense shotguns," Williams recalled.

Now, according to Poole, high demand for home-defense weapons has been replaced by supply-chain shortages. Today, Poole has plenty of AR-type rifles but a hard time getting ammunition, bolt-action rifles, semi-automatic shotguns or most steel-frame firearms.

Poole said simply, "inventory is still a pain. ... It's a struggle every day."