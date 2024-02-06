Local group offers formal dresses for Jackson homecoming

A local volunteer organization has formal dresses available for Jackson High School's homecoming Sept. 9.
SEMO Prom Mothers volunteer Brenda Randolph said many dresses, accessories and undergarments are available for those with financial need. Dresses size 0 to 28 are available.
Appointments will be held at the Steck House, 210 E. Washington St. in Jackson and are available by calling (660) 886-1957 or by visiting the group's Facebook page.
Dress donations may be dropped off throughout the year at Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau with attention to Jane Lysell or at the Steck House.
SEMO Prom Mothers serves all of Southeast Missouri.
