Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances

Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November.

Henson said this year's just-completed pandemic-driven virtual Republican National Convention -- which wrapped up Thursday -- was "very unusual."

Henson said he once explained to his wife the appeal for him and other politically-involved folks of these quadrennial political gatherings.

"My wife enjoys the Summer Olympics," said Henson of Cape Girardeau, who described himself as an "avid supporter" of Trump. "I explained to her that a Republican convention is our Olympics."

Henson said he was a delegate to two GOP nominating conventions -- 1992 in Houston and 2000 in Philadelphia.

"(An in-person convention) is a huge party," offered Henson, who said he met the late Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina and retired Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming while attending the conventions that nominated George H.W. Bush ('92) and George W. Bush ('00).

"(Conventions) are a rally of like-minded people to coordinate, celebrate and get excited" about the candidate, he added.

Discounting polls

Henson is keenly aware the 45th president is behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in most polls.

He is unconcerned, noting voter surveys were nearly unanimous in 2016 predicting a victory for Hillary Clinton.

"The polls are questionable at best," said Henson, who organized a local consulting firm after a decades-long career in banking.

"(Polls) are akin to throwing darts at a board," he opined.