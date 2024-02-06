Local gas prices still dropping, U.S. average expected to keep falling

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.786 per gallon in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 16 cents from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Conversely, gas is $1.19 more expensive per gallon in the county than it was one year ago.

Gasbuddy.com reports the following Monday prices in the region:

Cape Girardeau (16 locations): $3.69, $3.74, $3.78, $3.79, $3.89.

Jackson (10 locations): $3.59, $3.69, $3.70, $3.73, $3.76, $3.84.

Scott City (3 locations): $3.79, $3.89.

Perryville (10 locations): $3.65, $3.69, $3.79, $3.99.

Since gas prices are notoriously volatile and because of the lag time before publication, the Southeast Missourian does not identify prices at specific service stations.

AAA reports the least expensive Southeast Missouri counties in which to buy gasoline Monday were Butler (Poplar Bluff) and Madison (Fredericktown) at $3.646 and $3.668, respectively.