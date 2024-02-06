Local fourth grader selected for national youth forum

A Blanchard Elementary fourth-grader has been selected to attend a national leadership event.
Natalie Nicholson will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM this summer at Loyola University in Chicago.
During the weeklong program, Natalie will be involved in CSI Medical, Engineering and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, and will join other students in programming designed to expand their learning experience in the field of STEM as well as build leadership skills.
