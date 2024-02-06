All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 8, 2020

Local fourth grader selected for national youth forum

A Blanchard Elementary fourth-grader has been selected to attend a national leadership event. Natalie Nicholson will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM this summer at Loyola University in Chicago. During the weeklong program, Natalie will be involved in CSI Medical, Engineering and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, and will join other students in programming designed to expand their learning experience in the field of STEM as well as build leadership skills.. ...

Southeast Missourian

A Blanchard Elementary fourth-grader has been selected to attend a national leadership event.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Natalie Nicholson will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM this summer at Loyola University in Chicago.

During the weeklong program, Natalie will be involved in CSI Medical, Engineering and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, and will join other students in programming designed to expand their learning experience in the field of STEM as well as build leadership skills.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy