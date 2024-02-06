Local foster care agency merges with statewide organization

It started with two doctors and a mission to help children.

Dawn and Paul Caruso have been involved in foster care since arriving in Cape Girardeau in 1999. Her work as a child psychiatrist brought her close to the foster care system, and she decided she wanted to make the leap into the system not just professionally, but personally, her husband said.

Caruso, himself a pediatrician, said he was a little hesitant at first but quickly welcomed the idea of taking care of children through the system. Soon, the family had a full house, adopting seven of their nine children through foster care.

When their house was full, his wife, always being the one to think ahead Caruso said, wanted to take the next step. She asked her husband what he thought about starting a home for foster children.

"I said, 'I mean, I'd be open to that. We can look into it,'" Caruso said. "And then, she just immediately said, 'Well I've already found the perfect place.'"

Caruso's father — who ran a home for boys on the West Coast — purchased and donated the property that would become the Hope for One More Home for Children Jackson. Caruso said numerous community members — including contractors, electricians and plumbers — volunteered to help turn the former law offices into a home. The Carusos were able to open its doors in 2010.

The pediatrician said the home wouldn't have been possible without the initial and continued community support, which has allowed it to "thrive."

"We've had over 400 children who've lived there over the past 12 years, which is kind of nice to know that they've had a safe place to be at during a stressful time in their life," Caruso said.