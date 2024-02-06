Local foodies share most romantic places

__Laura Hermsdorfer__

I'd say that for an adventurous couple, Midori is a wonderful restaurant for a date. In addition to the entrees cooked on their hibachi grill, they offer a wide selection of sushi, making for a meal that's visually appetizing as well as unique and delicious.

The staff there is always welcoming, and the restaurant has a beautiful, airy interior.

__Matt Glenn__

There was a special at River Ridge Winery with a stuffed pork chop or chicken breast. It's also has a nice atmosphere and several wines to taste. However if wine is not your taste, Papa Murphy's always has that heart shaped pizza to take and bake for $8.

__Ellen Gipson__

It's all about indulgence, reckless pleasure, living in the moment, and saying yes to impulses. To me, nothing is more irresistible than the smell of Chinese food. On a windy day in Cape you can smell the delicious aromas of Chan's Chinese playfully whiff through the air from almost anywhere in town, and almost magically, you're somehow starving. Chan's is the absolute best -- cross my heart. It has been my husband and I's tradition since college to treat ourselves to order take-out, yes ï¿½ sweat pants and pony tail ï¿½ eat in my living room with the beloved Chan's.

__Dr. Nick Johnston__

When considering where to take my lovely wife out on a special day I think of fine dining and 36 Restaurant and Bar on North Main. Why? Because it is locally owned by nice folks, has a wonderful ambiance, excellent service every time I go, deliciously executed dishes and a friendly wine list. All in all, it is a solid pick for a special night out. However, the word is out about this place so I would suggest making reservations soon!