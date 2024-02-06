Local financial advisers discuss economic impact of COVID-19

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 1,300 points Monday, regaining about half of the value it lost last week due to concerns over the worldwide spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean smooth sailing for investors as financial advisers say the stock market will continue to be volatile as long as there is uncertainty about coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

“Coronavirus is likely to be in the news for months and will likely have a significant impact on global growth,” according to Scott Colbert, chief economist with Commerce Trust Company in St. Louis.

“The market is ‘human’ and humans don’t like uncertainty,” said Cheryl Mothes, a financial adviser with Edward Jones based in Jackson.

Mothes said it’s not unusual to have a “correction” in stock prices from time to time, “but the speed of it was kind of jarring” with the market losing more than 3,000 points — or several trillion dollars in value — in just five days. It was the market’s worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

“We anticipated volatility in 2020, but the fundamentals are still very, very strong,” she said. “The economy is strong, jobs are strong and interest rates are low.” In addition, she pointed out, the stock market is still up about 12% from where it was this time last year.

Mothes and other financial advisers say they’ve been in close contact with many of their clients during the stock market’s seven-day roller-coaster ride.

“Not knowing what’s coming next, we work with our clients to make sure their portfolios are weatherproof, because we do have these storms from time to time,” she said, “but if people are concerned and can’t sleep, they should call their financial adviser and get a sense of what their options are.”

At the Cuba Financial Group in Cape Girardeau, Tyler Cuba said last week’s market loss wasn’t unprecedented.

“In fact, in the last six day-to-day declines of 3% or greater, the market rebounded higher a month later,” he said, but added the caveat “past performance is no indication of future returns, and it’s uncertain whether history is a good teacher in this instance.”

He agreed with Mothes the markets don’t like uncertainty.