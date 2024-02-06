Local Feed My Starving Children event marks 10-year anniversary

As volunteers prepared meals during a Feed My Starving Children event hosted by La Croix Church on Friday night at the Osage Centre, their spirits were buoyed not only by the thought of feeding the global hungry, but also by the knowledge the event marked a decade of doing so.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” said event co-director Linda Watts. “[Feed My Starving Children] sent us a graph of what has taken place in the last 10 years and we’ve packed over 7 million meals in the last 10 years.”

Through those meals, which are distributed around the world to places such as Guatemala, Haiti, Swaziland and others, the volunteers from the La Croix events have provided a year’s worth of sustenance for close to 20,000 people, many of whom are widows or orphans, Watts said.

She recalled how excited her husband, Ron — who serves as La Croix’s senior pastor — had been when he returned from a conference where he’d learned about the meal program and became inspired to start packing events in Cape Girardeau.

“He was so excited,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is perfect.’”

Watts said the events provide area residents the opportunity to do good without having to leave the country.

“My kids and my husband have been on mission trips but I’ve never been,” she said. “So this is exciting because I can pour my efforts into this and really make a difference.”