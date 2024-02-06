Local family continues Memorial Day tradition of respect

It started 24 years ago after Janis Rebert's father died. She would decorate his and other family members' graves to honor their memories. Now, every Memorial Day, Rebert — formerly Huckstep — and others in the Huckstep family travel to Cape Girardeau area cemeteries to honor the dead.

"I did it throughout the year, too, but Memorial Day is always a little bit more special to me," Rebert said. "It's a tribute, an honor, to our fallen, for our veterans in our family and to, you know, remember the people that have came before us."

Rebert said she wasn't exactly sure how the tradition of specifically cleaning and decorating graves on Memorial Day got started, although she, and her sister, Cheri Huckstep Reed, estimate the first instance of it being a family event was 15 years ago. Since then, more and more family members have joined her, with the number of participants swelling to around 20 in recent years.

"It's awesome. I'm really proud of everyone that participates," Reed said. "It's an honor that we get to spruce up the graves."

The family goes out with everything from brushes to leaf blowers to a secret cleaning mix formulated by Zach Huckstep that Rebert and Reed said makes the graves look like new.

From left, Ben Judkins, Hattie Judkins, Rhett Huckstep, Asher Huckstep and Aubrey Baker stand behind the grave of Janis Reebert's grandparents. Her grandfather served in World War II, and her grandmother was a Carnegie Medal recipient. Submitted

Everyone in the family gets involved from the oldest to the youngest members. Reed said her grandson who has just turned 5 will be participating this year, and he's really excited to go.

It's become a much anticipated event for them. Reed and Rebert will begin buying flowers when they spot sales. Family members will talk about the approaching day with excitement. Some will leave lake trips early or shift Memorial Day schedules to make sure they can attend.

Every year, the family follows the same path. They start cleaning at Fairmount Cemetery in the morning. From there they head to Saint Marys. Then it's off to Hobbs Chapel Cemetery, a places with old connections for the family.

Rebert and Reed's great-great-great-grandfather is the original owner of the land Hobbs Chapel now sits on, he is the Hobbs who it is named after. The cemetery contains some of the oldest graves in the family.