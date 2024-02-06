Local family continues Memorial Day tradition of respect

It started 24 years ago after Janis Rebert's father died. She would decorate his and other family members' graves to honor their memories. Now, every Memorial Day, Rebert — formerly Huckstep — and others in the Huckstep family travel to Cape Girardeau area cemeteries to honor the dead.
"I did it throughout the year, too, but Memorial Day is always a little bit more special to me," Rebert said. "It's a tribute, an honor, to our fallen, for our veterans in our family and to, you know, remember the people that have came before us."
Rebert said she wasn't exactly sure how the tradition of specifically cleaning and decorating graves on Memorial Day got started, although she, and her sister, Cheri Huckstep Reed, estimate the first instance of it being a family event was 15 years ago. Since then, more and more family members have joined her, with the number of participants swelling to around 20 in recent years.
"It's awesome. I'm really proud of everyone that participates," Reed said. "It's an honor that we get to spruce up the graves."
The family goes out with everything from brushes to leaf blowers to a secret cleaning mix formulated by Zach Huckstep that Rebert and Reed said makes the graves look like new.
Everyone in the family gets involved from the oldest to the youngest members. Reed said her grandson who has just turned 5 will be participating this year, and he's really excited to go.
It's become a much anticipated event for them. Reed and Rebert will begin buying flowers when they spot sales. Family members will talk about the approaching day with excitement. Some will leave lake trips early or shift Memorial Day schedules to make sure they can attend.
Every year, the family follows the same path. They start cleaning at Fairmount Cemetery in the morning. From there they head to Saint Marys. Then it's off to Hobbs Chapel Cemetery, a places with old connections for the family.
Rebert and Reed's great-great-great-grandfather is the original owner of the land Hobbs Chapel now sits on, he is the Hobbs who it is named after. The cemetery contains some of the oldest graves in the family.
Finally, the family makes their final stop at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery, perhaps the most special stop of the day for the Hucksteps.
Memorial Park is another with family connections, Reed and Rebert's father, a former county commissioner, was among the people who spearheaded its creation. The sisters' father, grandfather — who served during World War II — and grandmother — a Carnegie Award recipient — are buried there. It's also the park that has the biggest emotional connection of the day.
"Memorial Park is really the way to end it up because then you're facing the Avenue of Flags, and it's really touching," Rebert said.
"We're just beaming with pride about our United States flag," Reed said of the moment.
The family will then take time to talk about the sacrifice of those who served, not only in their own family but in others' as well, Rebert said. For them, it's what Memorial Day is about, both said.
"You know it's not about picnics and going to the lake, which is fine. But really for Memorial Day, it's really about remembering the family members that's passed and what they did for our country," Rebert said. "Not only the veterans but the family that waited for the veterans."
Rebert estimates the family cleans and decorates 40 graves each year, the ritual normally takes around half a day.
The sisters want this to be something they not only pass on to future generations in their family but that other families will get involved as well.
"I think it's a great ritual and other people might consider doing that," Reed said.
The event serves as not only a time their family can gather but a way to honor those who have since passed, both said. Both calling the ritual "patriotic."
