Local experts say cleaner air is a pandemic byproduct

Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order means Earth Day gatherings for events such as a community tree planting will not happen Wednesday.

Advocates of the celebration held April 22 each year find themselves housebound like everyone else.

A silver lining in a worldwide pandemic may be difficult to find, but John Kraemer, director of the Environmental Sciences program at Southeast Missouri State University, says the atmosphere is benefiting from temporarily sidelined industries and empty streets.

“People’s lives and their health are clearly more important,” Kraemer said, “but it is undeniable what we’re seeing from space.”

Kraemer said NASA and U.S. Geological Survey satellites clearly show particulate matter is reduced and so is air pollution.

“There is less carbon dioxide, less nitrous oxide and fewer greenhouse gases,” he added.

“Less traffic translates into the cleanest air we’ve seen in a long time,” said John Hickey, Sierra Club Missouri chapter director.

“We actually have 68 Sierra (Club) members in Cape County and 14 in Scott,” said Hickey, who has been state director for a decade.

Hickey said he thinks the cleaner air of the last month can show Missourians something important.

“The shutdown proves America and Missouri can make substantial (environmental) progress very quickly,” Hickey said.

“If we can handle coronavirus, we can handle climate change,” he added.