Local expert teaches about using digital currency

As bitcoin and other decentralized digital currencies have seen dramatic rises in value, one local tech expert has begun teaching classes to educate cryptocurrency newcomers and help them avoid scams.

Andrew Bard, president of Computer 21 in Cape Girardeau, taught his second cryptocurrency class Thursday at the Wehking Alumni Center in Cape Girardeau to a class of 10.

For $20, Bard walked his students through the intricate infrastructure behind bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

At the class's conclusion, each student conducted their first digital transaction -- receiving 0.02 Ethereum from Bard at a value of about $7.

Bard's experience with cryptocurrency dates to February 2015, when he began mining bitcoins at a value of about $200 per coin. A single bitcoin now is worth over $2,400.

Unlike traditional printed currency, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created by miners -- computers that solve computationally difficult puzzles.

"When I started out mining and I would produce these coins, I would sell these coins off to get my money back," Bard said. "Until recently, I had zero money invested. I sold just enough back to literally break even on the equipment."

After cashing enough coins to cover costs for his mining computer and electricity, Bard held onto the remainder of his mined coins -- a remainder which Bard estimates is worth over $30,000.

Bard began his class by guiding students through downloading the smartphone app imToken, a mobile Ethereum wallet. Two hours were spent detailing the functionality of blockchain technology and its decentralized, mathematic methods of self-regulation.