Local EV readiness plan given final OK

A 193-page Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan was approved by a local transportation council Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Alex McElroy, Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director

"Drafts of the plan have circulated since May and we've had several rounds of comments incorporated making for rather large appendices," said Alex McElroy, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), noting in particular the input received from Cape Girardeau's EVTV Motor Verks.

The report was prepared for SEMPO by consultant Olsson, based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Cost & purpose

At $80,000, the EV readiness plan is the largest single expenditure in SEMPO's $247,734 budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority of the plan development cost paid out of federal funds.

According to SEMPO's budget document, the EV readiness plan "will provide recommendations to local governments and transportation areas in the SEMPO planning area to spur the adoption of electric vehicles through increased installations of charging stations as a means toward a more energy efficient transportation system."

Some key findings

The report provides a "reasonable estimation" of the number of motorists turning to electric vehicles in coming years, what Olsson calls "adoption" within the SEMPO region, which includes the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, portions of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties in Missouri and parts of East Cape Girardeau village and Alexander County, Illinois.

"Though initial EV growth has been relatively slow to date, the increased availability of EV models and the addition of more public charging stations will lead to a significant rise in EVs on the road," the report predicted.