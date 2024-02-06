Local efforts to land SkyWest receive boost

Local efforts to land SkyWest Airlines received a boost after the aeronautics committee in Quincy, Illinois, reversed course late last week and recommended the same airline, Cape Girardeau city officials said Friday.

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously July 24 to recommend the U.S. Department of Transportation award a two-year contract to Utah-based SkyWest Airlines to provide round-trip passenger service to Chicago under the federal Essential Air Service (EAS) program.

But SkyWest’s proposal is contingent upon providing flight service to Cape Girardeau and Quincy, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy told the council.

Quincy officials originally recommended awarding the contract to Boutique Air.

But Loy said that city’s equivalent of an airport board changed its recommendation Thursday after Quincy’s aldermen said they would prefer a contract with SkyWest.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said, “It is a very positive change.”

He added, “We are very hopeful that we will be successful.”

The fact both cities are pushing for the same airline service improves the chances the DOT will award the contract to Utah-based SkyWest, Loy said.