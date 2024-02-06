Local domestic violence survivor shares her story

Leslie Washington didn't plan to move to Cape Girardeau, but she moved into a local shelter for abused people to avoid her violent ex-husband. Having survived domestic and gun violence, she recounts her past to help others.

"I mean, I'm grateful for his nieces and nephews," she said of her ex-husband's relatives. "Because had it not been for them, I probably would be dead because that was his intention -- was to kill me. So had he succeeded, I wouldn't be here today sharing my story. So I mean, I'm grateful for any chance, any opportunity I can get to share my story. Because a lot of women don't make it out."

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Washington pointed out more people, including Southeast Missouri residents, are suffering from domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Domestic violence] doesn't just happen in October. It definitely is happening during the midst of a pandemic. And it's just something that needs to be said, and, you know, if I can share my story, then, to help someone else that's potentially going through it, then I'm fine with that," she said.

According Kim Dixon, shelter director at Safe House of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, the shelter served 269 people in 2020. It's a stark comparison to the 131 served in 2019, she said.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office said among Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and the county office, there were 2,133 domestic violence incidents reported in 2020.

Washington is involved with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. In various speaking engagements, she shares how she was in a relationship with her abuser for nine years. All but one of her attempts to leave were unsuccessful.