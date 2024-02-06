Local districts laud change in substitute certificates

Cape Girardeau County's two largest school districts welcome a rule change made permanent Tuesday by the Missouri State Board of Education to permit those seeking a substitute-teaching certificate the choice of the standard 60 hours of college credit or 20 hours of online training.

The option was put in place on a temporary basis last year to remove barriers to employment of substitutes and to fight a recruitment shortage — which had been an issue in the state for six years but was further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anything to help us fill sub spots more easily with those folks who are caring and patient, kind people with a heart for helping children, then obviously all school districts would welcome (this)," said Kristin Tallent, communications director for the Cape Girardeau School District.

Bucking an apparent statewide trend, Cape Girardeau public schools are not experiencing a current sub shortfall.

"Luckily, over the past couple of years, we've really been in a good spot with our substitute teachers," Tallent said. "Not saying we haven't had some issues at certain times, especially during COVID, but overall, we've been in a pretty good position."

Since 2018, the district has offered an incentive program to substitutes. Teacher subs who work 10 days in any given calendar month receive a $100 bonus.

"I think (the bonus) has helped and we've also increased our substitute pay, too — to make sure we stay competitive (with other districts)," Tallent said.

In the county's largest district, Jackson, school officials plan an event Friday designed to attract college students to substitute teaching.

"We are doing a training at Southeast Missouri State University geared toward education majors to offer some life experience through substituting and we'll provide some additional training for the rest of our (subs) and if they're new to the district," said Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent.