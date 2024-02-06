In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation.

On Sunday, local demonstrators gathered at Freedom Corner, in Capaha Park near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, to express their emotions and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Those who arrived as the event that began at noon were greeted with the calming melody of the gospel hymn “I’ve Got a Feeling (Everything’s Gonna Be Alright)” played by Ramona Robinson-Bailey, with help from Geneva Allen-Patterson, Leslie A. Washington and Gwyndle McGee.

The mic was passed to spoken-word artist Mike Council, also known as Navigator, who shared his experiences as a black man in America. The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church spoke soon after to encourage Caucasian community members in attendance to utilize their white privilege for the equity of minorities, and discouraged anyone associated with anti-fascist movements from participating in the day’s events.

Over the next two and a half hours, the mic remained open for anyone to share their thoughts and feelings as honks of support continued to echo through Freedom Corner, and whether prepared or made up on the spot, expressions were made by speakers from all ages, races and walks of life.

After taking part in a sit-in protest at the intersection of North West End Boulevard and Broadway and marching eastward to Water Street, protesters gather in a circle as the Rev. Renita Green speaks Sunday in Cape Girardeau. At Water Street, the group of demonstrators observed a moment of silence and read the last words of George Floyd -- an unarmed black man who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. BEN MATTHEWS

For 10-year-old Bob Katsantonis, it was his first time speaking publicly. He acknowledged he had some initial apprehensions, but ultimately decided to seize the moment and said it felt good to say what was on his heart.

A seasoned public speaker, the Rev. William Bird Jr. spoke about the importance of community response during times of racial tension and, after “keeping it real” by acknowledging the diversity of his audience, expressed his desire to see peace and justice for all.

Many others, including 72-year-old Robin Hankinson and 65-year-old Allen Gathman of Pocohontas attended as a way to make a public statement by simply listening to the opinions expressed at the event. The couple said they have attended various demonstrations in Cape Girardeau, but said Sunday’s protest was the largest they had seen to date.

“It makes me feel like, perhaps, a few people are waking up.” Hankinson said.

Despite the occasional expression of disapproval, the event remained peaceful throughout the day as it quickly grew to hundreds of participants and garnered a near-constant chorus of car horns from passing motorists — some of which included a Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicle and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Engine 1, along with the fire crew on-board.