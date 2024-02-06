In the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest, demonstrations and protests mourning his death spread across the nation.
On Sunday, local demonstrators gathered at Freedom Corner, in Capaha Park near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, to express their emotions and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Those who arrived as the event that began at noon were greeted with the calming melody of the gospel hymn “I’ve Got a Feeling (Everything’s Gonna Be Alright)” played by Ramona Robinson-Bailey, with help from Geneva Allen-Patterson, Leslie A. Washington and Gwyndle McGee.
The mic was passed to spoken-word artist Mike Council, also known as Navigator, who shared his experiences as a black man in America. The Rev. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church spoke soon after to encourage Caucasian community members in attendance to utilize their white privilege for the equity of minorities, and discouraged anyone associated with anti-fascist movements from participating in the day’s events.
Over the next two and a half hours, the mic remained open for anyone to share their thoughts and feelings as honks of support continued to echo through Freedom Corner, and whether prepared or made up on the spot, expressions were made by speakers from all ages, races and walks of life.
For 10-year-old Bob Katsantonis, it was his first time speaking publicly. He acknowledged he had some initial apprehensions, but ultimately decided to seize the moment and said it felt good to say what was on his heart.
A seasoned public speaker, the Rev. William Bird Jr. spoke about the importance of community response during times of racial tension and, after “keeping it real” by acknowledging the diversity of his audience, expressed his desire to see peace and justice for all.
Many others, including 72-year-old Robin Hankinson and 65-year-old Allen Gathman of Pocohontas attended as a way to make a public statement by simply listening to the opinions expressed at the event. The couple said they have attended various demonstrations in Cape Girardeau, but said Sunday’s protest was the largest they had seen to date.
“It makes me feel like, perhaps, a few people are waking up.” Hankinson said.
Despite the occasional expression of disapproval, the event remained peaceful throughout the day as it quickly grew to hundreds of participants and garnered a near-constant chorus of car horns from passing motorists — some of which included a Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicle and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Engine 1, along with the fire crew on-board.
A march through Capaha Park was scheduled for 5 p.m., but began early and spread into the street as it turned southbound onto Perry Avenue. At one point, a woman was bumped by a vehicle but advised police it was extremely light contact at a low speed and she did not want to make a report.
After turning east onto Broadway, demonstrators stood along the street’s center line, which forced passing vehicles to reduce their speeds as they passed the protest. Some motorists cheered for the action as they slowly passed.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a sit-in protest conducted at the intersection of North West End Boulevard and Broadway led to a short conversation between demonstrators and Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair. As the discussion ensued, a handful of demonstrators stood up and continued eastbound on Broadway.
The trickle of protesters walking past police quickly grew to a renewed march, and the Cape Girardeau Police Department began blocking traffic at every intersection between North West End Boulevard and Water Street to allow for the protesters to continue in a safe and peaceful manner.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated he was present for a majority of the demonstration, and expressed the local department’s support of its citizens’ constitutional rights to assemble and peacefully demonstrate.
“When I was directing traffic or interacting with people present at the event, the vast majority thanked me for helping them with their march and for being present to ensure that they could safely be heard,” Hann stated. “Our department has always tried to maintain the trust of our community and that foundation is reflected when events like this occur effectively and peacefully. We are very pleased that we did not experience the violence and criminal elements some demonstrations attracted in other cities.”
The march came to an end on Water Street, where Green spoke again and reminded the participants to remember the events of the day and to call out racial injustices as they return to their daily lives. To end the march, the protest participants took a knee in memory of Floyd and observed a moment of silence.
In the memorial’s final minutes, Cape Girardeau resident Michael Toeniskoetter read Floyd’s last words — words he later described as a plea and a beg for life.
“If you can’t empathize with that human being,” Toeniskoetter said, “what kind of person are you?”
Speaking on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Hann stated the local police force empathized with the outcry in the community.
“We condemn the actions that caused George Floyd’s death,” Hann stated. “... We are very happy that our citizens used their voices in a peaceful manner.”
