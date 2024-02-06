Local DAR service project providing touch-ups to river scenic overlook

As a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep of one of Cape Girardeau's iconic historical landmarks.

The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook, located on Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, is a small, restored portal of the old bridge built in the summer of 1928.

At the overlook, there is a viewing scope that provides a view of the Mississippi River and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which opened in December 2003 to replace the old bridge, as well as access to the River Campus Trail.

Janet Stovall, regent of the Cape Girardeau NSDAR chapter, said the group completed its first maintenance effort at the overlook Saturday.

Stovall said the clean-up was split between two weekends and included picking up trash, trimming bushes, patching holes and giving the structure a fresh coat of yellow paint.