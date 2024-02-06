Local DAR again plans decoration of graves in Jackson

For a second year, the local John Guild chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will take part Dec. 17 in National Wreaths Across America Day.

In remarks Monday during Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session, DAR's Pam Johnson said wreaths again will be laid on veterans' graves at Jackson City Cemetery on South High Street and at Russell Heights Cemetery, 435 S. Farmington Road.

Johnson said the ceremonies at both local sites will take place at 11 a.m. in order to coincide with the noon, Eastern Standard Time, commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

"We are working to raise our goal of approximately 1,400 wreaths and we're a little over halfway there," said Johnson, adding DAR is grateful for "tremendous support" received thus far for the initiative.