Local DAR again plans decoration of graves in Jackson

For a second year, the local John Guild chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will take part Dec. 17 in National Wreaths Across America Day.
In remarks Monday during Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session, DAR's Pam Johnson said wreaths again will be laid on veterans' graves at Jackson City Cemetery on South High Street and at Russell Heights Cemetery, 435 S. Farmington Road.
Johnson said the ceremonies at both local sites will take place at 11 a.m. in order to coincide with the noon, Eastern Standard Time, commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
"We are working to raise our goal of approximately 1,400 wreaths and we're a little over halfway there," said Johnson, adding DAR is grateful for "tremendous support" received thus far for the initiative.
In 2021, a total of 1,377 wreaths, made from balsam trees, were delivered to the Jackson cemeteries.
Johnson told the board the public is cordially invited to either cemetery to help place the wreaths.
Perry County-based Buchheit Logistics, in conjunction with Buchheit Family Foundation, donated the transportation of two truckloads of wreaths for Wreaths Across America's 2021 commemoration — the seventh consecutive year for the family-owned company's participation.
Wreaths Across America, a not-for-profit organization, was founded in 2007 and honors the memories of deceased veterans using wreaths placed on cemetery headstones.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.