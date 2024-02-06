After eight years at the helm of Humble B Beekeeping, Jeremy and Kim Bradshaw are ready for their next chapter as owners of the Juice Cafe. DAR/Joe McGraw

After eight years at the helm of Humble B Beekeeping, Jeremy and Kim Bradshaw are ready for their next chapter as owners of the Juice Cafe on Westwood Boulevard in Poplar Bluff.

Jeremy said they already supplied honey to the cafe under the previous owners. The couple saw the business was for sale and bought it only a few days later.

“That just kind of sparked us,” Jeremy remarked.

After taking possession of the store, the Bradshaws were fast at work remodeling the space and learning the ropes. In their day jobs, Jeremy is a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific, and Kim is the director of recruiting for CCI. They will also continue the honey business, which stocks more than 50 stores, according to Jeremy.

The couple joked all their friends said they wouldn’t have enough time to balance all of their commitments. The Bradshaws noted they aren’t tackling the challenge alone.

Jake Bradshaw, son of Jeremy and Kim Bradshaw, is among the staff taking the helm at The Juice Cafe. DAR/Joe McGraw

Kim’s son Jake and longtime employee Taylor buzz behind the counter making smoothies and specialty drinks during the cafe’s business hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening an hour earlier than the previous owners allows for the early morning crowd to make it to the Juice Cafe before work, the Bradshaws said.

Kim noted this move brought back a regular customer who had not come to the cafe since before COVID.

“One of our biggest goals for this is consistency,” Jeremy expressed.

The transition to having a brick-and-mortar location has presented its unique set of challenges, Kim said.