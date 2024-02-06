Southeast Missouri coroners weigh in on the state of the office

Legislation concerning the pay and training of coroners in the state of Missouri continues to stir conversations about working conditions and qualifications around the elected office. Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau has introduced two separate bills, HB 1122 and HB 2777, pushing for stricter eligibility criteria to be a coroner. Currently, the only hard prerequisites are to be 21 years old, a resident of the state for one year, and to have lived in the county for six months.

As reported in the Missouri News Network, however, many officeholders cite long hours and poor compensation as existing high barriers to entry, with large sums of counties listing the position as a part-time occupation.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, coroners throughout the state are caught in a disparity between standards, statutory expectations, and law enforcement training.

The job description

Under Revised Missouri Statute 58.451, the language dictates the coroner, “shall take charge of the dead body and fully investigate the essential facts concerning the medical causes of death, including whether by the act of man, and the manner of death.”

Akers commented this provision empowers the coroner to take a robust and primary role in investigating deaths.

“My first job is to be a conservator of the peace,” he clarified.

Akers dispatched with the notion coroners are only there to transport bodies and perform autopsies.

“It is so much more than that,” he remarked.

He felt many officeholders either do not assert themselves in this role or are not qualified to perform it. Causing further ambiguity is the fact police officers are trained at academies located in jurisdictions with medical examiners (MEs) as opposed to coroners, he commented, and MEs do not have the same statutory obligation to investigate deaths.

The disparity in understanding can cause friction which pushes the coroner out of required duties.

“There’s a training disconnect,” Akers added.

As a result, he said counties will underpay coroners because they do not see the value in the functions as performed.

“I don’t let anyone do my job for me,” Akers affirmed.

He pointed to a dearth of training as a primary challenge to officeholders in the state. With multiple bachelor’s degrees and a 15-year veteran of criminal investigations, Akers is one of the highest-paid coroners in the state at $83,642.40.

According to the public record salary aggregator Gov Salaries, the average coroner pay in Missouri is just $14,000 per year. The 90th percentile earners make $20,249.

Akers recounted Butler County made the office a full-time position in 2016 with a substantial pay increase and cost of living raises every year. He noted the call-out rate in the county continues to be a heavy load.

Butler County

With three deputies, the coroner’s office in Butler County responded to 420 calls last year, a rate greater than one per day. While he acknowledged not every county has such a substantial workload, Akers advocated for a dedicated professionalization of the coroner corps in Missouri.

“There needs to be a coroner academy,” he said, and pointed to Kentucky’s system.

Akers listed the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s homicide school, the St. Louis Medical Examiner investigation school, and evidence school as ideal requirements for coroners. He praised the Missouri Coroners Association but said the 25 hours of annual training is not nearly enough.

“There’s only so much training that can happen in 20-25 hours,” he commented.

Independent of his pre-existing qualifications, Akers maintained, “I’ve really not gotten enough training to do the job until my fifth or sixth year.”

He also said professionalized, full-time coroners are less likely to be caught up in corruption. Akers indicated part-time officeholders often work at or own funeral homes. He presented a scenario where a coroner may be tempted to change the characterization of an investigated death so that the family could get a better insurance payout and subsequently enrich his funeral home with the burial costs.