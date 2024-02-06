All sections
May 26, 2020

Local coronavirus cases continue climb

COVID-19 cases continued to grow in the region Monday, as the disease associated with coronavirus claimed another life in Southern Illinois. Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern tip of Illinois, reported the seventh death attributed to the virus in Union County. Two additional virus cases brought the county’s total to 141...

Southeast Missourian

COVID-19 cases continued to grow in the region Monday, as the disease associated with coronavirus claimed another life in Southern Illinois.

Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in the southern tip of Illinois, reported the seventh death attributed to the virus in Union County. Two additional virus cases brought the county’s total to 141.

In Cape Girardeau County, officials reported new cases pushing the county’s total to 63.

Four new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri, bringing that county’s total case count to 74. Four residents in the county have died because of COVID-19.

No new virus cases were reported in Scott or Perry counties in Missouri or Alexander County, Illinois.

— Southeast Missourian

