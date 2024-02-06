Local communities plan Halloween events

In this second COVID autumn, several options are available for Halloween fun for children in Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee and Perryville, Missouri.

Inquiries and online searches did not indicate communitywide Halloween events this year in Jackson.

Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Southern Convenience Stores, "Halloween Hoopla" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Shawnee Park Center for ages 12 and younger with a cost of $5 per child.

Planned are a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling and trick-or-treat bags for kids. In the costume contest, categories include best costume, creepiest costume and funniest costume.

Tickets will be sold at the door.