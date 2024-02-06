Local communities plan Halloween events

In this second COVID autumn, several options are available for Halloween fun for children in Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee and Perryville, Missouri.
Inquiries and online searches did not indicate communitywide Halloween events this year in Jackson.
Sponsored by Southern Convenience Stores, "Halloween Hoopla" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Shawnee Park Center for ages 12 and younger with a cost of $5 per child.
Planned are a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling and trick-or-treat bags for kids. In the costume contest, categories include best costume, creepiest costume and funniest costume.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
The city's second annual Trunk or Treat celebration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Scott City Historical Museum parking lot at 1514 Main St. and across the road in the pavilion lot. The event, featuring games and candy, will be open to children of all ages.
The Chaffee Community Care Portal Carnival will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in partnership with Chaffee VFW Post 3127's annual Trunk or Treat at 217 S. Frisco St. The city has designated 5 until 8 p.m. as trick-or-treat hours.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department will host a "Pumpkin Party" from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Perry Park Center. Pumpkin painting, games and a Halloween-themed movie are included for a $7 fee.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.