Local churches can build own channel with new streaming service

Note: This story has been updated.

Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across the world have suspended in-person services, and several churches in the Cape Girardeau region have switched to a livestreamed service, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

"Trying to gather around a phone or tablet to watch the service is not always ideal," said Varonnica Kirn, vice president of client success at Creative Edge. "Gathering around the television as a family is another opportunity to keep families and the congregation connected."

Kirn said Creative Edge has been working on the service for several months, for the company's real estate clients.

"When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we realized this [service] could be huge for churches," Kirn said.