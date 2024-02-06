Local churches can build own channel with new streaming service

Note: This story has been updated.
Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across the world have suspended in-person services, and several churches in the Cape Girardeau region have switched to a livestreamed service, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
"Trying to gather around a phone or tablet to watch the service is not always ideal," said Varonnica Kirn, vice president of marketing at Creative Edge. "Gathering around the television as a family is another opportunity to keep families and the congregation connected."
Kirn said Creative Edge has been working on the service for several months, for the company's real estate clients.
"When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we realized this [service] could be huge for churches," Kirn said.
The service will create a "channel" for the church -- just like a streaming service such as Netflix or Hulu, on a Roku device, Amazon Fire or Apple TV, Kirn said.
This differs from services such as YouTube, where the autoplay feature might bring up content completely unrelated to the original video, no matter how family-friendly it might have been. Mandy Ray, VP of operations at Creative Edge, said, "We think being able to control content is definitely one of the best things about this service."
Creative Edge CEO Jason Wray said, "In this unprecedented time, we felt that this was an opportunity to serve those that serve our communities with a message of faith and hope. And that's exactly what we all need in this uncertain time."
Kirn added that the service has no fees, contract or commitment, but if after the COVID-19 closures end, the churches want to continue, the company will ask for a small fee to cover their costs.
"It's something we think is beneficial, and helpful for the community," Kirn said of the service.
