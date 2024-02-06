Local church offers vacation Bible school for special-needs children

One Cape Girardeau church will be holding a vacation Bible school session geared toward children with special needs.
Bethany Baptist Church pastor Shawn Wasson said the idea came about when one church member asked a question: Could her son with special needs participate in vacation Bible school?
From that question, a churchwide effort developed, Wasson said.
"It's more than one or two people," Wasson said. "It really takes people pulling together as a community."
Ben Bextermueller, associate pastor of students and missions, said the plan is to hold the same vacation Bible school but will tailor the experience for children with special needs.
For example, Bextermueller said, if a child with autism attends, lights will be lowered and music muted to help avoid sensory overload.
Bextermueller said he doesn't know of any other special-needs vacation Bible school in Southeast Missouri.
"We thought this was an opportunity," he said, "a way to minister to those families and children, show them the love of Christ."
The target age range is 3 years old to sixth grade, Bextermueller said.
A hospitality room will be available for parents who wish to stay on the premises but don't necessarily want to be in the room participating, Bextermueller said.
Bextermueller said it's a good idea to register early to give organizers a chance to plan and accommodate needs.
"Preregistering gives us a chance to really tailor VBS to meet that need," Bextermueller said.
The four-day event begins June 19, and the church office has registration forms and more information by calling (573) 335-8622.
"This is an awesome opportunity for parents and kids to hear about God's love in an environment maybe more conducive to them," Bextermueller said. "We're excited for it and to see where God's hand takes us."
Wasson echoed the desire to take this ministry forward, potentially reaching to anyone who could benefit from services geared toward people with special needs.
"The struggle, the burden families are facing if a child has special needs, it's beyond our comprehension," Wasson said. "It's a big ministry to jump into, but I think somebody needs to do something."
Organizers don't know how many children will show up, Wasson said.
"Only a few are registered so far," he said, "but it's our first time out and hopefully, we'll learn a lot from it."
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address: 1712 Randol Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.