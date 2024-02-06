Local church offers vacation Bible school for special-needs children

One Cape Girardeau church will be holding a vacation Bible school session geared toward children with special needs.

Bethany Baptist Church pastor Shawn Wasson said the idea came about when one church member asked a question: Could her son with special needs participate in vacation Bible school?

From that question, a churchwide effort developed, Wasson said.

"It's more than one or two people," Wasson said. "It really takes people pulling together as a community."

Ben Bextermueller, associate pastor of students and missions, said the plan is to hold the same vacation Bible school but will tailor the experience for children with special needs.

For example, Bextermueller said, if a child with autism attends, lights will be lowered and music muted to help avoid sensory overload.

Bextermueller said he doesn't know of any other special-needs vacation Bible school in Southeast Missouri.

"We thought this was an opportunity," he said, "a way to minister to those families and children, show them the love of Christ."

The target age range is 3 years old to sixth grade, Bextermueller said.

A hospitality room will be available for parents who wish to stay on the premises but don't necessarily want to be in the room participating, Bextermueller said.