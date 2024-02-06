For a few kids Monday, the hardest part of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine was choosing between "Space Jam" and "Avengers" Band-Aids.

For the first time, children received the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, one of few places in the area where the vaccine is available, according to pharmacist Abe Funk.

"I've talked to a number of other pharmacies we collaborate with, and everyone I've talked to is getting theirs next week," Funk said.

Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

John's Pharmacy ordered 900 doses of the vaccine from the Missouri Department of Health and received 600, Funk said. All appointment times to receive the vaccine were filled within a few hours after the pharmacy opened them up for scheduling.

Marla Moore comforts her daughter, Emily, 5, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccine Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. Monica Obradovic

"I'm really excited," Marla Moore said after two of her three children received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moore has homeschooled her children since the pandemic began to protect her son, Adam, 4, who had cancer and suffered Stage 2 heart failure.