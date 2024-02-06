All sections
NewsNovember 9, 2021

Local children begin receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Cape

For a few kids Monday, the hardest part of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine was choosing between "Space Jam" and "Avengers" Band-Aids. For the first time, children received the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, one of few places in the area where the vaccine is available, according to pharmacist Abe Funk...

Monica Obradovic
Everton Holiman, 11, comforts her sister, Charlie Holiman, 9, as she recieves a COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Davion Davis on Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. The sisters and their brother, Gus Holiman, 5, were among the first children younger than 11 to recieve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy.
Everton Holiman, 11, comforts her sister, Charlie Holiman, 9, as she recieves a COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Davion Davis on Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. The sisters and their brother, Gus Holiman, 5, were among the first children younger than 11 to recieve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy.Monica Obradovic

For a few kids Monday, the hardest part of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine was choosing between "Space Jam" and "Avengers" Band-Aids.

For the first time, children received the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, one of few places in the area where the vaccine is available, according to pharmacist Abe Funk.

"I've talked to a number of other pharmacies we collaborate with, and everyone I've talked to is getting theirs next week," Funk said.

Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

John's Pharmacy ordered 900 doses of the vaccine from the Missouri Department of Health and received 600, Funk said. All appointment times to receive the vaccine were filled within a few hours after the pharmacy opened them up for scheduling.

Marla Moore comforts her daughter, Emily, 5, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccine Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.
Marla Moore comforts her daughter, Emily, 5, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccine Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

"I'm really excited," Marla Moore said after two of her three children received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moore has homeschooled her children since the pandemic began to protect her son, Adam, 4, who had cancer and suffered Stage 2 heart failure.

"If he got COVID, it'd probably be a death sentence," Moore said.

She scheduled an appointment for her two daughters, Lydia, 8, and Emily, 5, to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she could find a place offering them.

Same goes for James Toole and his 6-year-old son, Lincoln. Toole said the pandemic kept his typically tight-knit family apart since their family has a history of pulmonary disease. He called local pharmacies and pediatricians for vaccine availability as soon as the state's health department approved Pfizer's shot for young children.

From left, Neva and Nora Bullock pick a piece of candy from pharmacist Davion Davis after receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.
From left, Neva and Nora Bullock pick a piece of candy from pharmacist Davion Davis after receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

"This past year has been horrendous on our family," Toole said. "We're used to being together for the holidays, but we've been trying to keep each other safe."

The shot was no problem for Lincoln, who said it didn't hurt and started laughing at funny cat videos on his dad's phone soon after pharmacist Davion Davis administered the vaccine to him.

"I'm proud and I'm happy he's vaccinated," Toole said. "I just wanted to make sure we took every chance."

Appointments may be made for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on John's Pharmacy's website, www.johnsrx.com/covid-19-vaccine. Other pediatric COVID-19 vaccine providers may be found as they become available on the state health department's website, www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/kids.

Local News
