Last year, Matt Sullivan’s kids came home exclaiming with excitement they found a Canada goose nest in Jackson down by the creek in the park. After a bad rain, Sullivan took his kids to check on the nest but discovered it had been destroyed by a raccoon overnight.

Matti Sullivan, 16, and Clayton Sullivan, 15, attach a plastic tub onto a wooden stand to create a nesting space for waterfowl that will float in the water, Thursday at The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

“It made me sick,” Sullivan said. “These beautiful goose eggs that were sitting there were just [destroyed].”

That was the moment Sullivan decided he was going to get involved with the Delta Waterfowl Foundation. A not-for-profit, the Delta Waterfowl Foundation is a “leading conservation group working to produce ducks and secure the future of waterfowling in North America,” according to the organization’s website.

The Semo Delta Waterfowl Chapter was founded in June to help promote the two key ideologies of the national organization: habitat preservation and predator control.

Ian Sullivan, 12, reaches for a zip-tie while attaching poultry wire to rebar in order to create a nesting space for waterfowl, specifically Canada geese, on Thursday at The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Sullivan, who began hunting in 1979, said he’s been through just about every phase a hunter goes through, with the last phase being attuned to the importance of conservation efforts. He also reflected on the men who took him hunting as a young boy and said he enjoys being able to give back to the kids through this local chapter.

His current project is getting children involved in the construction of Canada goose nesting boxes.

Beginning with a rebar design that Sullivan said took too much time, he said he has now found a way to partner with a box company in Arizona to design 30-inch-by-30-inch corrugated plastic trays he then attaches to wooden stakes in order to float in ponds.

Ian Sullivan, 12, gets help from his dad, Matt Sullivan, zip-tying poultry wire to rebar in order to create a nesting space for waterfowl Thursday at The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

“[The] basic principle is: It’ll sit out in the water, we fill them with straw and then the geese will come and nest,” Sullivan explained. “It gives [the geese] some barrier between the edge of the pond so their nests don’t get destroyed by [predators].”

Sullivan also explained these floating nests provide the geese with a space away from human interaction.

He said there’s been a large migration of Canada geese in this region, which has contributed to a significant growth in their population, and has “been a great success story” but there is “no habitat management in place.”