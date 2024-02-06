Local chambers cheer Wayfair passage in Missouri legislature

The Missouri House and Senate this week easily passed their own versions of Wayfair legislation -- with lawmakers winning high marks from two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County.

The twin votes came Thursday in the GOP-dominated General Assembly and mark the furthest movement a statewide internet sales tax initiative has ever come to winning approval in Jefferson City.

Both bills now go to a joint House-Senate conference committee to attempt reconciliation of the measures before final passage.

The respective initiatives are not identical but have in common permitting the state to impose a sales tax on online purchases under certain conditions, a practice already adopted by 43 other states.

John Mehner

"This is encouraging (news)," said John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president & CEO.

"We're one of the very, very few states with a sales tax that has not addressed this (Internet) issue," he added.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau also cheered the legislative action, noting Wayfair is sometimes a hard sell because of its complexity.

Brian Gerau

"Trying to educate everybody on Wayfair takes a long time (and) it's very detailed," said Gerau, "It has not been easy to educate the entire region of the benefits of the Wayfair tax."

House Bill 554 passed 96-59 with Republicans Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau), Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater), Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) and Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) all voting in the affirmative.

Senate Bill 153 sailed through the upper chamber on a 28-4 tally, with Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) among the handful voting no.

"Small businesses in our area are telling me they would have to spend more money to comply with big government under this bill," said Rehder, whose district takes in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties.

"(SB 153) grows government's size substantially just for management, while costing our small business owners more money than they will make from it (with) the end result appearing to shake out as more taxes from us just to pay for more bureaucracy," she said.