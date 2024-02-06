Local celebrities to dance it out in upcoming fundraiser

Local celebrities will dance for a purpose during the fourth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars fundraiser, hosted by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).
Dancing with Show Me Stars will bring nearly 500 guests to the Drury Plaza Conference Center on July 31, according to the event page.
The goal is to raise $100,000 to help support CPSEMO's "vision to create a community where everyone thrives," the event page states. Proceeds from the event will benefit CPSEMO's programs and services, including mentoring at-risk youth, helping families maintain safe housing, empowering dads to gain employment, nurturing young mothers and stabilizing families.
The night will include a dance competition, with the "dancing stars" being local business and community leaders from Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas — who have trained and will dance with local instructors — and a catered dinner, according to the event page.
Dancers will be Karley McDaniel with Mississippi River Radio, Graham Hoffman with Wib's Drive-In, Jessica Schmidt with SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties, Brandy McIntire with Fox 23/MY 49, Daniel Barker with Simply Fitness, Brad Carter with All the Trimmings Lawn Care, Marcus Rice with 180 Fitness, Blake Gilliam with Alliance Bank, Nate Kaminskas with GFI Digital Inc., Christy Parrish with GFI Digital Inc., April Creech with The Printing Co., Michael Siebert with Coalter Insurance Group, Brittany Davenport with SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties, Wyky Jean with Saint Francis Healthcare Systems and Jeremy Roth with SuperFresh Kitchens.
During showtime, judges will comment on performances, but the total amount raised by the dancers through peer-to-peer fundraising, table sales, online votes and voting during the event determines the winner, who will take home a mirror ball trophy.
Individual tickets are $95, couples tickets are $185 and tables of 10 are $900. Supporters may vote for their preferred dancer for $1, and may vote as many times as they choose.
To reserve a seat or table for the fundraiser, contact Dwana Leible at (573) 837-8972 or visit www.community-partnership-of-southeast-missouri.snwbll.com/showmestars.
To vote for a dancer, visit www.dancingwithshowmestars.com/our-stars.
