Local celebrities to dance it out in upcoming fundraiser

Local celebrities will dance for a purpose during the fourth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars fundraiser, hosted by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).

Dancing with Show Me Stars will bring nearly 500 guests to the Drury Plaza Conference Center on July 31, according to the event page.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to help support CPSEMO's "vision to create a community where everyone thrives," the event page states. Proceeds from the event will benefit CPSEMO's programs and services, including mentoring at-risk youth, helping families maintain safe housing, empowering dads to gain employment, nurturing young mothers and stabilizing families.

The night will include a dance competition, with the "dancing stars" being local business and community leaders from Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas — who have trained and will dance with local instructors — and a catered dinner, according to the event page.