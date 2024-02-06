Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

Itï¿½s a nationwide phenomenon, a hashtag and a great way to inject some dollars into the local economy. Small Business Saturday is on the calendar for this weekend, and local businesses are gearing up to welcome shoppers.
Emily Vines with Old Town Cape said Cape Girardeauï¿½s downtown area merchants and restaurant managers are anticipating a great event.
Earlier this week, 46 businesses had signed up, Vines said.
ï¿½Technically, it starts at 10 a.m. because thatï¿½s when most of the downtown businesses open, but a handful will open at 8 a.m. for holiday shoppers who like to get out and start their shopping early,ï¿½ Vines said.
Businesses were encouraged to do something unique, Vines said, in addition to sales and refreshments.
And, she said, ï¿½weï¿½re excited to have so many restaurants participating this year.ï¿½
Thereï¿½s a lot going on, she said, including welcome tables at three entrances to downtown, where Old Town Cape will be giving away limited edition holiday shopping bags, with lists of the participating businesses.
Vines said Mississippi Mutts will be one business opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, and will have sales throughout the day.
Ebb & Flow Fermentations at 11 S. Spanish St. will have food and drink specials all day, she said, and will have special giveaways.
Other participating businesses include Just Kidding Consignment Store, Annie Laurieï¿½s, Mother Earth by Annie Laurieï¿½s, the room, Hair Design Studio, Perfect Fit Bra Boutique, Bloom Studio & Gifts, Jayson Jewelers, Minglewood Brewery, Catapult Creative House, Socials Cafe & Coffeehouse, Burrito-Ville, Sweet Designs Boutique, Free Spirit Studio, Annie-Emï¿½s at Home, The Corner Grocery Store, Brickwood Boutique, Tried & True Salon, Piercing & Tattoo, Stash, Pastimes Antiques, Art Van Furniture Cape and CP McGinty Jewelers.
In Jackson, Small Business Saturday gives business owners the opportunity to appreciate loyal, local shoppers, said Main Street Station owner Lisa Walker.
Walker said the specials, sales, gifts and promotions held by her shop and others along High and Adams streets are a chance to ï¿½share the love both waysï¿½ ï¿½ to give customers a chance to enjoy uptown and give merchants a chance to thank them.
ï¿½We had a phenomenal Christmas open houseï¿½ recently, Walker said, and that demonstrates to her uptown Jackson is becoming more of a hub, a destination for people seeking boutique shopping and some refreshment ï¿½ with Tractors restaurant, MoMoï¿½s Favorite Treats and The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop, she said, people have great options.
Walker said several shops are participating this year, including Summers Lane, Sweetheart Florist, Cobblestone Corner, Stitched and Stamped, Vanices Boutique, High Street Station and others.
ï¿½Itï¿½s not competitive here,ï¿½ Walker said. ï¿½We look out for each other, and have a good collective energy.ï¿½
In Bollinger County, 12 businesses will participate, including Sunset Floral & Garden Market, SeRenity House Floral and More, Bill Peters Hardware, the Bollinger County Coop, BSL Metal Works LLC, restaurants and more, according to the Bollinger County Chamber and Visitorsï¿½ Bureau.
ï¿½We want you to come shop Small Business Saturday in Bollinger County and enjoy all the extra activities, drawings and fun; however, Small Business Saturday is more than just a fun day,ï¿½ said Becky Davenport, president of the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce. ï¿½It is a way for the community to show thanks to those businesses that have invested back into our community and provide services, jobs and revenue to our community. We encourage you to visit places you have never visited before; we can assure you that our Bollinger County businesses will surprise you!ï¿½
