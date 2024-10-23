When Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI, more than 70 years ago, Missouri's Harry Truman was still president of the United States.

Jeannette Lawson is associate director of development for Southeast Missouri State University's KRCU Radio and is a native of Scotland. Lawson, a British subject, said she was "heartbroken" to learn of the Thursday death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Submitted

Jeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio at Southeast Missouri State University, is a native of Scotland and has never known another British head of state.

Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in the royal palace in Balmoral, Scotland.

"Oh, my goodness, I'm heartbroken because the queen was always there," said Lawson, still a British subject, who came to the U.S. in 1985. "Everybody loved the queen, and I never heard anybody in my country say anything negative about her personally."

Lawson recalled an anecdote from her time living in the U.K.

"They say everything (belongs) to the Queen — it's the Royal Mail, Royal Air Force, and so on. I used to work at the U.S. Navy Exchange on a RAF base, which is where I met my husband. One day, an American sailor was walking on the grass. A RAF sergeant yelled at him to 'get off the Queen's grass.' The American sailor turned around and said, 'Well, she's not using it today.'"