They didn't place first. But placing 33rd among 520 teams in the largest billiard tournament in the world is not too shabby.
Cape Girardeau-based billiard team Spun Off was among 520 teams that competed at the American Poolplayers Association (APA) Championship at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino last week. The 8-person team of friends and family has advanced to Las Vegas three times -- as of last week -- during the last four years. Spun Off formed in 2016.
Tracy Dietrich, member of the team who refers to himself as "basically just the coach and cheerleader," said he's been playing pool since he was 7 years old. He's been involved in league play for 22 years.
The tournament was part of the annual APA World Pool Championships, comprising The Jack & Jill Championship, Ladies 8-Ball Championship, Masters Championship and Team Captains Championship, and "MiniMania."
Spun Off team members include Dietrich, John Long, Jeanne Long, Matt Holloway, David Hull, Charlie Maca, Brittany Dietrich and Jim Long.
"The youngest on our team is 24, which would be my daughter," he said. "The oldest is my best friend's dad; I think he's 75."
During three annual 16-week sessions leading up to championship play, a team must achieve first or second place to advance. Several tournaments later, that team advances to Las Vegas.
"You have to earn it," he said. Some may see billiards as a hobby, but Dietrich said he sees it as a passion.
Competing in a billiards tournament is a taxing activity, he said, forcing participants to play through exhaustion during late nights and early mornings.
"It's an extremely mental game more than it is anything," he said. "You can have the ability to shoot straight and make a ball, but you have to have the mental ability to overcome exhaustion and a lucky roll from your opponent."
It's also a huge commitment," he said, adding, "Your family has to be understanding."
Mid America APA owner Brad Jones runs the league, he said. Jamie Dodd, owner of Jr's Bar and Billiards, allows the team practice time.
"We went into it not knowing how we would fare," he said. "We were very, very pleased with the turnout."
But at the end of the day, he said, "We felt like we could've done better, I think."
"We were in a pretty good spot to make it to the next round," Dietrich added. "It's a learning experience, and everybody gains from it."
