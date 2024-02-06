Local biker Pat Wissman rides, cuts ponytail to help children in need

Cape Girardeau native Pat Wissman ï¿½ whose biker friends know affectionately as ï¿½He-Manï¿½ ï¿½ wears leather and rides a 2011 Harley-Davidson, but heï¿½s got a soft spot to stand up for abused children.

Even though his outer appearance may suggest otherwise, Wissman describes himself as ï¿½one of the good guys.ï¿½

Heï¿½s one of roughly 25 men and women making up Southeast Missouriï¿½s chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse ï¿½ a worldwide not-for-profit organization ï¿½ and serves as a ï¿½primary contactï¿½ for children who have been affected by physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Another attribute of Wissman is the length of his hair. Itï¿½s not the ï¿½stereotypical biker lengthï¿½ that it used to be before May 2, he said.

Thatï¿½s when he decided to have his ponytail of 40 years cut off and donated to Wigs for Kids ï¿½ a not-for-profit organization that donates wigs to children in need at no cost to them or their families.

Pat Wissman, a motorcyclist known as "He-Man" within Bikers Against Child Abuse, talks about his donation to Wigs for Kids on May 18 at his Cape Girardeau home. Fred Lynch

Wissman doesnï¿½t know which child will receive his hair.

Wissman is retired now and devotes most of his time to BACA and going wherever the groupï¿½s schedules lead.

ï¿½We get a call, and we set up a time to go visit the child,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Everybody goes, all the bikers that can go. We even take the bikes to court, too.ï¿½

He said the furthest heï¿½s ridden one way for a child is 150 miles, with past trips taking him through the Missouri Bootheel and to the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area, as well as Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee.

Wissman said he has been familiar with the organization for nearly 10 years and is now an active member and a child advocate for BACA.

Pat Wissman, a member of Southeast Missouri's chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, prepares to get his hair cut off May 2 to donate it to Wigs for Kids. Submitted photo

His BACA duties include being part of 24-hour surveillance around houses of specific children possibly in danger.

ï¿½If they need us, they call us,ï¿½ Wissman said. ï¿½Nobodyï¿½s gonna come around. You canï¿½t get through us.ï¿½