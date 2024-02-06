Local biker Pat Wissman rides, cuts ponytail to help children in need

Cape Girardeau native Pat Wissman ï¿½ whose biker friends know affectionately as ï¿½He-Manï¿½ ï¿½ wears leather and rides a 2011 Harley-Davidson, but heï¿½s got a soft spot to stand up for abused children.
Even though his outer appearance may suggest otherwise, Wissman describes himself as ï¿½one of the good guys.ï¿½
Heï¿½s one of roughly 25 men and women making up Southeast Missouriï¿½s chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse ï¿½ a worldwide not-for-profit organization ï¿½ and serves as a ï¿½primary contactï¿½ for children who have been affected by physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
Another attribute of Wissman is the length of his hair. Itï¿½s not the ï¿½stereotypical biker lengthï¿½ that it used to be before May 2, he said.
Thatï¿½s when he decided to have his ponytail of 40 years cut off and donated to Wigs for Kids ï¿½ a not-for-profit organization that donates wigs to children in need at no cost to them or their families.
Wissman doesnï¿½t know which child will receive his hair.
Wissman is retired now and devotes most of his time to BACA and going wherever the groupï¿½s schedules lead.
ï¿½We get a call, and we set up a time to go visit the child,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Everybody goes, all the bikers that can go. We even take the bikes to court, too.ï¿½
He said the furthest heï¿½s ridden one way for a child is 150 miles, with past trips taking him through the Missouri Bootheel and to the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area, as well as Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee.
Wissman said he has been familiar with the organization for nearly 10 years and is now an active member and a child advocate for BACA.
His BACA duties include being part of 24-hour surveillance around houses of specific children possibly in danger.
ï¿½If they need us, they call us,ï¿½ Wissman said. ï¿½Nobodyï¿½s gonna come around. You canï¿½t get through us.ï¿½
He and the rest of his BACA ï¿½brothers and sistersï¿½ work with local law enforcement, he said, and BACAï¿½s involvement ï¿½takes a lot of the burden offï¿½ of them.
Wissman said BACA helps abused children, even those who have lost their hair because of various circumstances.
ï¿½Donations help, but still you need hair,ï¿½ he said.
Which is where Wigs for Kids came into the picture for Wissman.
His loyalty to BACA and getting to know patients at St. Jude Childrenï¿½s Research Hospital and hearing stories about them experiencing hair loss is what led to donating his hair to Wigs for Kids.
ï¿½It brings a lot of the self-confidence back to a child and lets them be a child again,ï¿½ Wissman said. ï¿½And thatï¿½s what we also do in BACA. We try to put the self-confidence back into the child.ï¿½
He said Wigs for Kids is in no way partnered with BACA; itï¿½s just something he wanted to be part of.
His leather motorcycle vest features six patches on the front and two on the back. Each patch holds a meaning, such as earning one from attending an abused childï¿½s courtroom proceedings or being part of a 24-hour surveillance duty, ï¿½when a child was in fear.ï¿½
The front of the vest shows a flag, name badge, a ï¿½level 2 patch,ï¿½ Missouri state flag, BACA logo and a scale. The back features a large BACA logo and a much smaller patch along the bottom that reads: ï¿½No child deserves to live in fear.ï¿½
ï¿½To be honest, you donï¿½t want a level 2 patch,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Because thatï¿½s a lot of fear for the child.ï¿½
Wissman said to acquire the patch ï¿½is nice,ï¿½ but ï¿½I donï¿½t really want it.ï¿½
ï¿½It means that child was in fear, but we were there to show up, support and protect that child. And thatï¿½s what we do,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We would take a bullet for a child. Iï¿½d step in front of that child in a minute.ï¿½
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.