Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media

Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds.

"Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, with an office in Cape Girardeau.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wallet-sized cards contain your name, your date of birth and other dose-specific information.

"Your birthday may be the very last thing needed in order for scammers to create false vaccination cards," Quick said.

Quick said sales of fake vaccination cards have become a real problem in Great Britain, for example.

"I just spoke Friday with our Springfield, Missouri, (BBB) office and this is the very same issue they've run into there just this week," she added.