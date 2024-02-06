Local BBB offers advice on scams targeting seniors

Sydney Waters, regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), has created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation warning senior citizens of scam attempts.

Waters, who assumed the BBB role in June, shared her information last week at Cape Girardeau's Cape Town continuing care retirement community.

"The presentation went over so well that I'm going to be doing a series of monthly talks there," said Waters, who formerly served Old Town Cape.