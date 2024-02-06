Local BBB offers advice on scams targeting seniors

Sydney Waters, regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), has created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation warning senior citizens of scam attempts.
Waters, who assumed the BBB role in June, shared her information last week at Cape Girardeau's Cape Town continuing care retirement community.
"The presentation went over so well that I'm going to be doing a series of monthly talks there," said Waters, who formerly served Old Town Cape.
"I think senior citizens are targeted for several reasons, including their relative lack of exposure to new technology generally and they tend to have more assets built up over a lifetime, and scammers see a fertile field," Waters said. "Typical scams directed at older people involve giving to charity or insurance swindles."
Waters said there are a few things savvy seniors should do to avoid falling victim to fraudulent solicitations.
"Screen your phone calls with Caller ID or an answering machine; don't succumb to high pressure sales tactics; develop a 'refusal script' to help control the conversation; never give personal or financial information over the phone; beware of duplicate friend requests on social media; and don't click on any links from unsolicited emails or text messages."
