Local BBB director finds national scam by accident

What looked like a legitimate event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multistate scam, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Whitney Quick, regional director of the Cape Girardeau BBB office, happened to discover the scheme a few weeks ago as she was scrolling through one of her social media channels.

"I was bored one day and was on Facebook when a sponsored ad popped up that said 'Trap Music Wine Tasting' which, of course, I clicked on because it sounded like a great time," she said.

"Trap" is a style of hip hop music.

The ad, posted by the "Screaming Hearts Foundation," said the wine tasting would take place Aug. 17 in Cape Girardeau. However, a specific location was not listed in the Facebook ad which only said the venue was "yet to be named." According to the ad, tickets were $29 per person and proceeds would benefit domestic abuse and violence programs.

"I started researching the Screaming Hearts Foundation, but when you went to the website there's nothing," Quick said. "No phone number, no address, nothing."

Quick said the event and the Screaming Hearts Foundation sounded "super shady" so she asked a BBB investigator to look into it.

"The investigator asked me how I found it, and I explained that the online ad said 'trap music wine tasting,' and he answered, 'I forgot, you're totally into that,'" Quick said with a laugh.

According to the BBB investigation, the foundation lists an address in Radcliff, Kentucky, and it became registered as a not-for-profit corporation in that state earlier this year. However, there is no evidence the organization is recognized as a charity by the Internal Revenue Service. As a result, donations to the foundation may not be tax deductible.

"An organization should avoid suggesting it's a charity without filing all of the proper paperwork with the IRS," Quick said. "A charity should be accountable and transparent to its donors."

A similar event promoted by the Screaming Hearts Foundation in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 26 was canceled at the last minute. Tickets for that event were sold online through an organization called Erotic Wine Tastings and were priced at $25. People who bought tickets for that event have posted on social media they have not received refunds.