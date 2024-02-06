Local bands to march for the 79th year at Jackson festival

The annual Jackson Band Festival, featuring high school bands from throughout the region, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3.

This is the 79th year the festival has been held.

The day's event will start with the Parade of Bands through Jackson at 4 p.m. The parade will go through the uptown Jackson area along High, Main and Russell streets. According to the City of Jackson, much of South High and West Main streets will be closed as the parade heads north and west to and from the high school campus.