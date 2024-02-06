Local band The Doubted to perform at St. Louis music festival

When George Kester moved to Hollywood, California, to pursue music, he didn't know his randomly-paired roommate would become a friend, much less a bandmate.

Chris Melvin and Kester met at the Musician's Institute while getting their degrees in different music areas. Kester was already with the band The Doubted, which he and friends started in Cape Girardeau. At that time, the band had a completely different lineup than today.

"We were like, might as well get him, because at first the whole lineup was totally different. So we got Chris in the band. And it's just been that way since 2018 or 2019 or something like that." Kester said.

Three-fourths of the band hail from Cape Girardeau and are alumni Cape Girardeau Central High School — vocalist Joshua Morse, drummer Jordan Stone and guitarist Kester. Melvin is originally from the small town of Beaver, Utah.

The Doubted formed in 2016, but took a small hiatus until 2018, when the current roster took shape. The band brings a heavy metal music sound to the local music scene and the hope of sharing music to fans around the world.

The Doubted has played many times at Pops in Sauget, Illinois, over the last few years. Submitted

And this is the lineup that won the chance to perform this weekend at Pointfest, the annual music festival held by St. Louis radio station 105.7 The Point.

Kester said he named the group, but it came more from the music community, when someone wants to start up a band. He said his family is very supportive of his music but, in the beginning, asked what his plan was for after the band.

"It came from everybody in the entertainment industry. Just starting up, they don't get the support from people, who basically are doubted by everybody around them," Kester said. "But it's not so personal. It's supposed to be more like, don't let anybody doubt you or let that get to you. It's for the people that feel doubted, to get the courage to break through that, I guess, in a roundabout way."

The Doubted has had the opportunity to play in Hollywood, St. Louis and more locally around Cape Girardeau. During that time, the members have recorded an album and a single, with another album release hopefully coming soon, Kester said.

The band is one of the winners for the Battle for Pointfest, and won the opportunity to play at the music festival Saturday, May 27, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, near St. Louis.

To get the chance, The Doubted competed against 24 other bands in five preliminary sessions, then in the grand finals to see who would play the bigger stage at Pointfest.

"We didn't treat it like it was some big competition. We just treated it, at least in my opinion, just treated it as a big show that I needed everybody to go to, and I try to make every show that way," Kester said.