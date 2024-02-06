Local authors coming to Cape Girardeau Public Library

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a local author fair Saturday, Sept. 2.

The local author fair will be from 1 until 3:30 p.m. in Hirsch Community Rooms.

Guests will get to know local authors and their books while also learning about their individual writing processes by attending a Q&A session with the panel of authors. Attendees will have the chance to purchase their books during the event as well.

This event will have a variety of books for children, teens and adults, covering genres of nonfiction, fiction, historical fiction, science fiction, romance, Christian fiction and mystery by more than 15 authors, according to the library's website.