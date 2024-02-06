Local authors coming to Cape Girardeau Public Library

Cape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a local author fair Saturday, Sept. 2.
The local author fair will be from 1 until 3:30 p.m. in Hirsch Community Rooms.
Guests will get to know local authors and their books while also learning about their individual writing processes by attending a Q&A session with the panel of authors. Attendees will have the chance to purchase their books during the event as well.
This event will have a variety of books for children, teens and adults, covering genres of nonfiction, fiction, historical fiction, science fiction, romance, Christian fiction and mystery by more than 15 authors, according to the library's website.
Authors attending the local author fair include Bob R. Creel, Greg Stout, Barry Pfanstiel and Deborah Raney.
Refreshments will be available for all attendees, and door prizes will be awarded. Everyone is welcome to this event.
Registration is appreciated but not required. To register, go to www.capelibrary.org/event/fall-local-author-fair.
If a local author would like to reserve a booth space for this event, contact Tori Cattaneo at victoria@capelibrary.org or call (573) 334-5279 ext. 109.