Local author to sign books Saturday in Jackson

Author and retired Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss will sign copies of his Elmwood Mystery novels — "Grounded in Murder" and "Foul Rising" — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson.

The novels are modern-day thrillers featuring veteran newspaper reporter Connor Tate and fellow journalist Rachel Short using their investigative skills to solve murder mysteries in the fictitious Missouri town of Elmwood, which bears "major similarities to Cape Girardeau", Bliss said.

"Grounded in Murder" is the story of a banker found murdered and buried at the base of a Confederate monument. When a second man dies, the clues point to possible suspects, but the truth is buried amid secrecy and deceit in the river city.