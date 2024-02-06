All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2023

Local author to sign books Saturday in Jackson

Author and retired Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss will sign copies of his Elmwood Mystery novels — "Grounded in Murder" and "Foul Rising" — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson...

Southeast Missourian
Mark Bliss
Mark Bliss

Author and retired Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss will sign copies of his Elmwood Mystery novels — "Grounded in Murder" and "Foul Rising" — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson.

The novels are modern-day thrillers featuring veteran newspaper reporter Connor Tate and fellow journalist Rachel Short using their investigative skills to solve murder mysteries in the fictitious Missouri town of Elmwood, which bears "major similarities to Cape Girardeau", Bliss said.

"Grounded in Murder" is the story of a banker found murdered and buried at the base of a Confederate monument. When a second man dies, the clues point to possible suspects, but the truth is buried amid secrecy and deceit in the river city.

"Foul Rising" revolves around a flood wall that protects the community from the rising waters of the Mississippi and a murderous plot to destroy it.

Bliss worked as a reporter at the Southeast Missourian for more than three decades. He retired in 2019. He was elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council in April 2022, representing Ward 6.

The mystery novels may be purchased locally in Cape Girardeau at VisitCape, 220 N. Fountain St., and Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St.

His novels also are available on Amazon and Kindle online and at Barnes and Noble.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

