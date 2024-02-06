Local author publishes second children's book

"As a kid, I was shy, so just learning that my emotions are a part of me and how I feel is a part of me is important. So, that book just came together from that," Flinn said. "So this book is just trying to take a look at celebrating all of the emotions and that none of them are wrong or bad. God knows us and He loves us, no matter how we feel."

The book is 32 pages and addresses a number of different emotions children feel, such as being happy, angry, anxious, shy, mindful and sleepy, along with others. Each page is accompanied by a Bible verse addressing each emotion.

"As I started to find a Bible verse for each feeling, I noticed that most of them were coming from Psalms and I realized that that makes complete sense because the book of Psalms is an entire book of super highs and super low lows," Flinn said. "The author of Psalms is all about digging deep into those feelings, sometimes he's mad at God, he's angry and asking why this is happening, and other times he's praising and worshipful. It just made sense to pair a Psalm with each of the feelings and to really hone in on the affirmation piece of it."

Flinn is married and the mother of three boys, who all enjoy sports more than reading. She also rescued two dogs during the pandemic, Millie and Maple, who she is currently writing another children's book about. Along with writing, Flinn has also begun mentoring and coaching other aspiring writers to help them achieve their goals. She understands the struggles writers experience when starting on the path.

"No matter what you want to do, whether it's writing or any other goal, you're never too young or too old to accomplish it. Nothing is going to fall in your lap, so you have to be willing to work hard, willing to learn, be teachable and connect yourself with other people who are doing what you want to do," Flinn said. "Try not to compare your journey to anyone else's because it all looks different. Just enjoy the journey."

"God Made All Your Feelings" will be available online, at the Book Rack in Cape Girardeau and Vitality Market in Jackson.

For more information on Amanda Flinn and her books and mentoring, visit her website, www.amandaflinn.com.