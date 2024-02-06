Local author publishes end of life planner

Schaefer also wanted to have this planner for her important information as well. She started to research what was already out there and realized there wasn't a planner that had everything she was looking for. With her experience in publishing, planning and graphic design, she worked to create one herself.

The planner is hardcover, color coded and made for individual use and for families. The main qualities setting her apart from others. Schaefer said while it is similar to a will or trust, it has a few other important sections, such as where you bank, loans, debts, insurance, doctors information, pet information and final wishes. There is also a section for it to be notarized.

"Just to know that you are giving someone a peace of mind, at the end of the day, is all I'm looking for. Like I said, I love helping people and I love being part of something bigger than myself. To know that I would be helping people during that time, it's just, it's a feeling you can't find anywhere else," Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the planner can be bought online at www.peaceofmindlifeplanner.com and she is selling customizations for individuals or large orders.