NewsAugust 22, 2023

Local author Mark Bliss to sign novels during Tunes at Twilight

Author, retired Southeast Missourian reporter and City Council member Mark Bliss will sign copies of his second Elmwood Mystery novel "Grounded in Murder", as well as his inaugural novel "Foul Rising" at Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Mark Bliss
Mark Bliss

Author, retired Southeast Missourian reporter and City Council member Mark Bliss will sign copies of his second Elmwood Mystery novel "Grounded in Murder", as well as his inaugural novel "Foul Rising" at Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Local author Mark Bliss will sign his book at Tunes at Twilight on Friday, Aug. 25, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Local author Mark Bliss will sign his book at Tunes at Twilight on Friday, Aug. 25, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
"Foul Rising" and "Grounded in Murder" are modern-day thrillers featuring veteran newspaper reporter Connor Tate and fellow journalist Rachel Short using their investigative skills to solve murder mysteries in the fictitious Missouri town of Elmwood.

"'Grounded in Murder' is the story of a banker who is found murdered and buried at the base of a Confederate monument. When a second man dies, the clues point to possible suspects, but the truth is buried amid secrecy and deceit in the river city," Bliss said in a release. "'Foul Rising' revolves around a flood wall that protects the community from the rising waters of the Mississippi and a murderous plot to destroy it."

Bliss worked as a reporter for Southeast Missourian for more than three decades. He currently represents Ward 6 on Cape Girardeau City Council.

The novels may be purchased locally at Visit Cape, 220 N. Fountain St., and the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St. His novels also are available on Amazon and Kindle and online at Barnes & Noble.

Local News
