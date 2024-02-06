Local author chronicles stories of 'EVTV' in new book

Local author Richard Flentge tells the stories of Jack Rickard's electric vehicle business EVTV Motor Verks and the show "EVTV" in his new book, "Verities of an Electric Mule".

According to Flentge, the book details events happening in Cape Girardeau from 2011 to 2020 in Rickard's life surrounding his business.

"The story of EVTV is not only unique to our area but also to the United States. I was lucky enough to be there and record the events," Flentge stated in a letter to the Southeast Missourian.

The book states the show "EVTV" had 30,000 viewers at its peak and had an international following. Flentge was the co-host of "EVTV" with Rickard. The show was a webcast where the hosts would discuss various topics surrounding electric vehicles.