Local author chronicles stories of 'EVTV' in new book

Local author Richard Flentge tells the stories of Jack Rickard's electric vehicle business EVTV Motor Verks and the show "EVTV" in his new book, "Verities of an Electric Mule".
According to Flentge, the book details events happening in Cape Girardeau from 2011 to 2020 in Rickard's life surrounding his business.
"The story of EVTV is not only unique to our area but also to the United States. I was lucky enough to be there and record the events," Flentge stated in a letter to the Southeast Missourian.
The book states the show "EVTV" had 30,000 viewers at its peak and had an international following. Flentge was the co-host of "EVTV" with Rickard. The show was a webcast where the hosts would discuss various topics surrounding electric vehicles.
Flentge also looks toward the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy in his book.
"Americans have been living in fear over oil shortages for 50 years," an excerpt from the book states. "When we expand battery storage, it won't be the price of electricity, it'll be free electricity gained once the system is capitalized."
The book is available on Flentge's website along with other books by the author at www.richardflentge.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.