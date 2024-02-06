Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new book

Dru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing".

Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University — a "master's in business for a psychology student", he called it.

"Overnight Marketing" was published in December, and Armitage had a book signing in January at Barnes & Noble in Cape Girardeau, at which the sold out.

"Overnight Marketing" is a guidebook, according to Armitage. He said there are many people telling individuals how to market their businesses and themselves, so he decided to found a marketing agency and condense the information into the book.

"So many businesses struggle with learning something because there's so much information out there. They kind of go into information overload. This book kind of condenses that into something like a little guidebook," Armitage said. "Something that isn't really long to read but has a lot of good information and valuable information in here so you understand what people are talking about. It can help improve not only marketing, but also self development."