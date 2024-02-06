Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new book

Dru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing".
Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University — a "master's in business for a psychology student", he called it.
"Overnight Marketing" was published in December, and Armitage had a book signing in January at Barnes & Noble in Cape Girardeau, at which the sold out.
"Overnight Marketing" is a guidebook, according to Armitage. He said there are many people telling individuals how to market their businesses and themselves, so he decided to found a marketing agency and condense the information into the book.
"So many businesses struggle with learning something because there's so much information out there. They kind of go into information overload. This book kind of condenses that into something like a little guidebook," Armitage said. "Something that isn't really long to read but has a lot of good information and valuable information in here so you understand what people are talking about. It can help improve not only marketing, but also self development."
The overnight method is what Armitage developed, saying that many times people start a project on a whim.
"This helps those small businesses and small entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs that want to be a part of that. So that's why I made this book," Armitage said.
Armitage said he hopes that when people read the book, they reach out to him and say, "Hey, this book really changed my business and helped me."
Those who read his book are encouraged to read it entirely for the first read. After that, they are more able to pick and choose the chapters they would like to work on for their business, or to go back and find a chapter they need a refresher in.
Armitage has also started holding classes to help people further themselves. The classes include the book, his business planner and an hourlong session with him, 10 other people and a local business guest speaker.
For more information, visit his facebook page — Theovernightmethodcoach — or his website, www.armitagemarketing.com.